Jan. 5, 2024, 1:49 PM UTC
The U.S. added 216,000 jobs in December, much better than expected

The unemployment rate stayed at 3.7%.
By Jeff Cox, CNBC

The U.S. labor market closed out 2023 in strong shape as the pace of hiring was even more powerful than expected, the Labor Department reported Friday.

December’s jobs report showed employers added 216,000 jobs for the month while the unemployment rate held at 3.7%. Payroll growth showed a sizeable gain from November’s downwardly revised 173,000.

Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for payrolls to increase 170,000 and the unemployment rate to nudge higher to 3.8%.

Markets reacted negatively to the report, with stock market futures sliding and Treasury yields sharply higher.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

