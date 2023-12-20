More than 300,000 air fryers sold at Walmart, Target and Kohl’s recalled for burn hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of about 319,000 PowerXL air fryers following 41 reports of the products breaking during use and, in some instances, causing burns.

On Dec. 14, Empower Brands recalled two models of the PowerXL dual-basket air fryer sold in-store and online at Target, Walmart, Kohl’s and other retailers. The models, which cost between $60 and $190, were sold from August 2021 through October 2023.

The affected PowerXL models are “egg-shaped air fryers” which contain two baskets that can be used separately or together using a U-Channel connector — which is prone to breaking.

“The plastic U-Channel connector used to optionally combine the two food baskets inside of the air fryers can break during use, posing a burn hazard,” the commission said in the announcement. There have been three reports of burns so far.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dual-basket air fryers, which were sold in black or cinnamon colors, and contact Empower Brands to receive a full refund.

The recall affects PowerXL air fryers with the following model numbers:

DUAF-10 Vortex Dual-Basket Air Fryer

DUAF-005 Vortex Dual-Basket Air Fryer

Customers can determine if their units are part of the recall by checking the model of affected air fryers by looking at the rating label, which is located on the bottom of the unit, or on a tag attached to the power cord.

Affected parties can contact Empower Brands for a refund by calling 866-704-9370 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or by visiting either prodprotect.com/recall/duaf or PowerXL’s website (click “Important Safety Recall Notice” for more information).