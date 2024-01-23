Listings for Stanley tumblers are still attracting dozens of bids on eBay for hundreds of dollars

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

The craze for Stanley-branded beverage tumblers continues.

In the wake of the arrest of a California woman accused of stealing approximately $2,500-worth of the products, a search by NBC News reveals that the marketplace for the popular reusable cups remains frenzied.

On eBay, an "Adventure Quencher Tumbler Parfait Pearlescent" had 59 bids Wednesday afternoon, with the price having reached $375.

Another "Pink Parade" edition had 51 bids that topped out at $147.50.

Likewise, one can find hundreds of listings for the products on Facebook Marketplace.

It suggests that the secondhand marketplace for the Stanley cups continues to thrive and, combined with the California incident, that ill-gotten ones are likely to be among those on offer.

The Better Business Bureau has also already warned about Stanley cups being sold for prices that are too good to be true.

At least one retailer appears to have gotten wise to shoppers purloining the products: a Twitter user noticed that Academy Sports + Outdoors now lets customers know they must come to customer service to get a lid for one.

NBC News has reached out to Academy, as well as Dick's Sporting Goods and Target, for additional comment.