By Alyssa Newcomb

The holiday presents may already be unwrapped, but if you didn’t get what you wanted, perhaps you can blame the state where you live.

Walmart just released a list showing the top online purchase in every state for 2018, and it couldn’t be more eclectic.

The Instant Pot was the top online seller in Arkansas, Hawaii, Iowa and Utah. Shoppers in Idaho made sure they always had refills handy for their Easy-Bake ovens. Nevada residents were focused on snacking, and snatched up more bags of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Puffs than any other state. Floridians stocked up on Google Chromecasts.

Coloring and cleaning up were also popular themes. Crayola Crayons were a top item in eight states.

East Coast residents stocked up on paper towels, while Indiana residents shopped for toilet cleaner more than any other state.

While the United States may have its regional differences, Walmart data also showed there is some national unity. HDTVs and pillows were consistent top sellers in all 50 states, according to Walmart’s analysis.

Early data from the National Retail Federation shows that the 2018 retail season is on track to increase as much as 4.8 percent this year, with $720.89 billion being spent online and at stores across the United States.

The stress of holiday shopping may be over, but retailers are pulling out all the stops to keep Americans spending online.

Overstock.com is holding its annual end-of-the-year clearance sale, which includes up to 70 percent off and free shipping on items such as jewelry, furniture and home decor.

Wayfair is advertising up to 75 percent off on similar items.

Target and Walmart are offering online shoppers up to 50 percent off clearance items, including clothes, toys and home decor.

Amazon is holding its third annual “Digital Day” on Dec. 28, when it will offer thousands of deals on digital content, including movies, TV shows, mobile games, software and eBooks.

Some of the deals provide an opportunity to get started early on your 2019 to-do list. Amazon is offering 30 percent off language programs from Rosetta Stone and Babbel. It is also advertising 50 percent or more off software from H&R Block, Norton Security and Quicken Personal Finance.

And if you really want to get a jumpstart on your taxes, Amazon is offering 20 percent off TurboTax, along with a $10 Amazon gift card to sweeten the deal.