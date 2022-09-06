Bed Bath & Beyond has tapped its chief accounting officer as interim CFO after its former executive died on Friday.

Laura Crossen is interim chief financial officer as of Monday, the company said in a regulatory filing. She will continue as the company’s principal accounting officer.

The company’s former CFO Gustavo Arnal fell to his death in New York City on Friday. The medical examiner later ruled the death a suicide.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond were down by about 15% early Tuesday as investors weighed the struggling retailer’s path forward. The company is looking for a new CEO after its board ousted Mark Tritton in June. It said last week that it would eliminate the jobs of chief operating officer and chief stores officer.

Customers exit a Bed Bath & Beyond retail store in New York on Aug. 25, 2022. Gabby Jones / Bloomberg via Getty Images

The home goods retailer is trying to revive its business as sales slow and it loses market share to competitors. As it prepares for the holiday season, Bed Bath & Beyond announced last week that it had secured more than $500 million in new funding and laid out a new plan to manage costs, including store closures and layoffs.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.