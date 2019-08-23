Breaking News Emails
The stock market fell sharply on Friday morning, after China announced it would slap retaliatory tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by around 120 points at the opening bell, with the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 tumbling by around 0.5 percent each.
Markets had been higher earlier in the day, ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who has been repeatedly lambasted by President Donald Trump for not lowering rates more readily. Wall Street has responded with increasing volatility to any nuance in Powell's speeches.
Starting Sept. 1, tariffs of 5 percent will be imposed upon soybeans and crude oil, with a second tranche of products taxed at 10 percent beginning Dec. 15, according to a statement from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce. American cars will be taxed at 25 percent, also beginning in mid-December.
“If the U.S. obstinately clings to its own way, China has no choice but to take corresponding countermeasures,” a Ministry of Commerce spokesman had warned on Thursday.
Earlier this month, Trump made good on his threat to impose 10 tariffs on the remaining $300 billion of Chinese goods imported to the U.S.
The trade war between China and the U.S., the world's two largest economies, has rocked markets across the world for the last year and a half and contributed to a global economic slowdown that some economists believe could trigger a recession.