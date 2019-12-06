The economy added 266,000 jobs last month, boosted by returning workers from General Motors who had been on strike in October. The total monthly jobs number was much higher than economist expectations of 187,000 for November.
Unemployment ticked back down to a historic low of 3.5 percent, according to data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
October's monthly jobs total of 128,000 — while more robust than anticipated — reflected almost 50,000 absent GM workers not included in the jobs count due to their participation in a six-week strike organized by the United Automobile Workers labor union. November's data also includes around 12,000 people additionally affected by the strike.
Prior to Friday's figures, the economy had added 1.67 million jobs so far in 2019, the lowest total in the past nine years. The average monthly total for 2019 was at 167,000. While nowhere near as robust as last year's monthly average of 233,000, it is well above the 100,000 required per month to keep pace with growth in the working population.
Earlier this week, private payroll processor ADP reported a disappointing total for November, with a paltry 67,000 jobs added. That number fell far short of economist estimates of 150,000, and represents the slowest private-sector growth since May.
That lower jobs number also reflects continued uncertainties due to President Donald Trump's monthslong trade war with Beijing. That tit-for-tat over intellectual property rights and trade imbalance has led to stalled investment, reduced capital spending, and reluctance in hiring among multinational American businesses and those with exposure to China.
"The trade war is doing damage to the economy and the jobs market," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, noting that ADP's report showed typically strong sectors such as trade, transportation and utilities saw a decline of 15,000 workers.