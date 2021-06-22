Fed Chair Powell to be grilled — again — on inflation, interest rates and unemployment

When Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell addresses the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis Tuesday afternoon, he will lead with a message of optimism — but is expected to be pressed on topics like inflation and interest rates.

In prepared remarks, Powell emphasizes that the Fed is committed to helping facilitate an economic recovery on Main Street as well as on Wall Street — a message likely to resonate with the Subcommittee, which was developed in April 2020 to oversee a variety of Covid-19-related issues.

“Chairman Powell is going to go to great lengths to assure lawmakers that the Fed wants to be a positive contributor to the broader economy… that they aren’t just a large bank only focused on financial markets,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at the Independent Advisor Alliance.

The Fed triggered market jitters last week when the so-called “dot plot” — policymakers’ expectations of future interest rate activity — revealed that officials now expect interest rates to rise earlier than expected from the near-zero level the Fed has held them at since the start of the pandemic.

Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist at Allianz Investment Management, said Powell’s prepared testimony, which touts the economy’s “sustained improvement” and “rapid growth” in its recovery, shows that his answers will largely align with the prepared statement and answers he gave last week at the press conference following the central bank’s meeting.

“I think he’s largely going to stick to that script, focusing on stronger than expected economic performance and that transitory inflation view,” Ripley said. “I think the Fed wants to see how things play out as the economy opens up.”

Economists said he also is likely to emphasize that, despite the progress made on the vaccine front, there is still considerable uncertainty around the future trajectory of the coronavirus and how any subsequent surges might impact economic output and consumer spending.

“There will be questions about how the Fed sees the economy evolving,” said Joseph LaVorgna, managing director and chief economist of the Americas at Natixis. “He’ll be asked about inflation, and repeat that inflation is transitory… essentially, that it’s a one-off, base level effect,” he said.

While Powell and other officials have let the word “transitory” do much of the heavy lifting when characterizing current measures of inflation, economists said it is likely that lawmakers will press him to elaborate on what that means and how long the central bank will remain committed to accommodative policy.

The big — perhaps unanswerable, at the moment — question is how well and for how long the Fed can balance letting the economy run hotter in an attempt to drive down unemployment, especially among populations like low-income workers and Black Americans, where joblessness remains stubbornly high, in the face of rising prices for food, energy and commodities.

“In the real world, those two mandates are often at odds with each other,” Zaccarelli said. “Ultimately, loose monetary conditions which allow an economy to run hot enough to bring workers back often lead to higher prices.”

“He said at the April press conference he wanted a broad-based and inclusive decline in the unemployment rates. [By] some of these other metrics, it’s going to take longer to get back to close to where we were,” LaVorgna said. “He could use that as a reason to push back against the need to hike.”

As always, the Fed head faces a delicate balancing act, observers say. “If Powell can thread the needle of expressing enough concern for the general population and lower unemployment goals while simultaneously convincing markets that the Fed will tighten monetary policy quickly enough to head off any outbursts of inflation, then he will have succeeded in his trip to Capitol Hill,” Zaccarelli said.