By Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The tiny, energy-rich Gulf Arab nation of Qatar says it will withdraw from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in January.

Energy Affairs Minister Saad Sherida al-Kaabi made the surprise announcement during a news conference on Monday.

Qatar, a country of 2.6 million people, is the world's biggest exporter of liquid natural gas.