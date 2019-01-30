1,500 flights to and from Chicago canceled, 2,000 across U.S.

More than 1,500 flights into and out of Chicago were canceled by 8:30 a.m. CST (9:30 a.m. EST) Wednesday after record-breaking cold was registered at O'Hare International Airport earlier in the morning.

The mercury dropped to -16 degrees at O'Hare at about 2 a.m., breaking the previous record low of -15 degrees at the airport, according to NBC Chicago. Nearly 1,200 flights into and out of that airport were canceled, and another 330 were canceled at Chicago's Midway Airport, according to FlightAware.com.

Across the U.S., in the midst of a sweeping Midwest cold spell, another 500 flights were grounded by 9:30 a.m. EST Wednesday. Flights into and out of St. Louis Lambert International Airport and Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport accounted for about half of those cancelations.