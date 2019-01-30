21-car pileup in western New York

A 21-car pileup on Interstate 90 in western New York forced traffic in both directions to be diverted on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The multi-vehicle crash happened at about 2 p.m. near the town of Batavia — about 45 miles east of Buffalo and 35 miles west of Rochester, NBC affiliates WHEC and WGRZ both reported.

A New York state trooper suffered non-life threatening injuries in the massive collision.

It wasn't immediately clear what, if any role, the weather played. There's a blizzard warning in the area and afternoon temperatures hovered around zero.