Braun ad mocks Rokita, Messer as (literal) cardboard cutouts

Luke Messer and Todd Rokita are both running for Senate in Indiana, they're both Republican congressmen and they maybe look a little bit alike.

A third candidate in the GOP primary, Mike Braun, is having a little bit of fun with that last part.

In a new ad, Braun carries around cardboard cutouts of the two Republicans and asks passerby to tell them apart. (Spoiler: They can't, which gives Braun an opening to talk about their records being "in politics, all their lives.")

Here's the longer digital version below. (A :30 second version is also airing in markets around the state, according to ad-tracking group Advertising Analytics)