Kavanaugh declines to name a number of beers that constitute 'too much'

Kavanaugh says he drank too much sometimes when he was in high school.

But, under examination from Republican staff lawyer Rachel Mitchell before the break, he declined to name a number of beers that constitute "too much." He eventually landed on "the chart" for blood-alcohol content, which would be two, maybe three, beers given his size at the time.

Asked whether he'd ever passed out, Kavanaugh said he had not.

"Passed out, no? I've gone to sleep," he said.