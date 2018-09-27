Kavanaugh declines to name a number of beers that constitute 'too much'

latest posts from Latest News
Livid Graham slams Democrats, defends Kavanaugh
A livid Sen. Lindsey Graham came out guns blazing during his five minutes of questioning time, furiously ripping Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee for orchestrating a "sham" and telling Kavanaugh he had "nothing to apologize for."
Directing his anger at Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the committee, Graham said, "If you wanted an FBI investigation, you could have (had one)."
“What you want to do is destroy this guy's life,” he fumed. "To hold this seat open and hope you win in 2020."
"Boy, y'all want power. God I hope you never get it," Graham shouted at Democrats.
Veteran Congress observers said they'd never seen a senator that angry.
Graham told Kavanaugh, "You have got nothing to apologize for.”
"Would you say you've have been through hell?" Graham asked Kavanaugh
"I'd say I’ve been through hell and then some," Kavanaugh replied.
Press Secretary Sanders applauds Graham's fury
After Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., delivered an impassioned, furious defense of Kavanaugh, angrily addressing his Democratic colleagues, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted from her official account in approval.
Graham "has more decency and courage than every Democrat member of the committee combined. God bless him," she tweeted.
Kavanaugh says his calendars are accurate but his yearbook is a 'farce'
Kavanaugh says his calendars are accurate but his yearbook is a "farce."
During his opening statement and in responses to questioning, Kavanaugh detailed why he kept calendars — he learned to do so from his meticulous father — and said they are an important piece of evidence in showing that he didn't do what he is accused of.
But when it came to his high school yearbook, which made references to drinking, and included a note about being a "Renate Alumnius," which he said was a non-sexual reference but which he tearfully said he regretted anyway, Kavanaugh said it was in part "a farce."
"If we wanted to sit here and talk about whether a Supreme Court nomination should be based on a high school yearbook page, I think that is taking us to a new level of absurdity," he said.
Leahy and Kavanaugh have tense exchange over Mark Judge
Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and Kavanaugh had a tense exchange over whether Mark Judge, a friend of Kavanaugh's who Ford alleged was in the room when she was assaulted, should be questioned by the FBI or called as a witness.
Kavanaugh grew angry when Leahy pushed him to answer why his friend wouldn’t testify before the committee.
"Would you want him to be here as a witness?" Leahy asked.
"He's already provided sworn testimony, this allegation has been hidden by the committee," Kavanaugh shot back.
When Kavanaugh raised his voice to point out that Judge gave a statement, actress and #MeToo activist Alyssa Milano turned around and raised an eyebrow, then rolled her eyes at #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, as if to say, "He's not defending himself well."
As Leahy pressed Kavanaugh to answer whether he's the “Bart O’Kavanaugh” referred to one in Judge’s books, Kavanaugh then audibly raised his voice: "No no no no...I'm going to talk about my high school record if you're going to sit here and mock me."
Sens. John Cornyn and Lindsey Graham grew visibly frustrated at Leahy for peppering Kavanaugh, and Sen. Orrin Hatch demanded: “Let him answer!”
Kavanaugh did not answer yes or no to the “Bart O’Kavanaugh” line of questioning.
Dartunorro Clark contributed reporting
Hatch: I'm ready to vote Friday
Sen Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, told reporters during the last hearing break that he's ready to vote on Kavanaugh's nomination in committee on Friday.
"I don't see any reason to put this off," Hatch said. "I think he has acquitted himself very, very well. And I know him, I know what kind of a person he is, and frankly that type of a person came out here very, very well. And he's righteously incensed, and I don't blame him."
Don Jr.: 'I love Kavanaugh's tone'
Is this a sign of how President Donald Trump is feeling?
Kavanaugh declines to name a number of beers that constitute 'too much'
Kavanaugh says he drank too much sometimes when he was in high school.
But, under examination from Republican staff lawyer Rachel Mitchell before the break, he declined to name a number of beers that constitute "too much." He eventually landed on "the chart" for blood-alcohol content, which would be two, maybe three, beers given his size at the time.
Asked whether he'd ever passed out, Kavanaugh said he had not.
"Passed out, no? I've gone to sleep," he said.
Kavanaugh requests a break
We're on a 15 minute break.
How did senators react to his defiant opening remarks?
After Kavanaugh finished his testimony, GOP Sens. Mike Lee and Ted Cruz seemed to let out a breath.
The face Tillis made was akin to, "Wow, this is really a conundrum."
Throughout Kavanaugh's opening statement, Cornyn continued to tear up. Graham did too, but not as much as Cornyn.
Democrats sat still and listened intently.