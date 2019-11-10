OPINION: From Nixon to Trump, the historical arc of presidential misconduct is deeply troubling During the Watergate investigation, I contributed to an unprecedented history of presidential misconduct that the impeachment inquiry of the House Committee on the Judiciary requested in 1974. Now, 45 years later, I’ve edited an expanded version, covering all U.S. presidencies through Barack Obama’s. Looking over that 230-year span, what I’m forced to conclude is deeply troubling: Since the early 1970s, the behavior of American presidents has worsened in alarming ways. Read more here. Share this -







Only 3 Senate Republicans aren't defending Trump from the impeachment inquiry. Here's why. For those Senate Republicans who are refusing to condemn the House-led impeachment inquiry, three may be the loneliest number. While a resolution denouncing the House Democrats' fast-moving probe hasn't received a vote, GOP Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska declined to sign on as co-sponsors — the only ones out of 53 Republicans — leaving the door ajar to the possibility that they could vote to convict President Donald Trump if impeachment moves to its trial phase in the Senate. But unlike the blowback Romney and Collins have faced for breaking with the party's defense of the president, Murkowski could end up seeing her part in this micro-rebellion embraced by voters in her state. Experts on Alaska politics told NBC News that the state tends to reward an independent streak in its politicians. In other words, Murkowski can fall out of line with Trump — but not fall out of favor with Republican voters in her state. Full story here.







GOP senator: Trump advisers had to 'convince' Trump to release Ukraine aid Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., said Sunday that "most" of President Donald Trump's advisers were trying to figure out "some way" to get him to release a hold on roughly $400 million in Ukrainian military aid, an effort at the center of Democrats' impeachment inquiry. "I understand that most of President Trump's advisers wanted the military aid released," Johnson, who had personally pushed Trump to release the aid, told CNN's "State of the Union." "And they were trying to figure out some way, shape or form to convince President Trump to approve that release. It's certainly what I was trying to do in my phone call to him on Aug. 31. So I don't have a problem with advisers trying to figure out some way shape or form to convince the boss to do this." Read more here.







John Bolton gets a book deal John Bolton ⁠— the former Trump national security adviser who has emerged as a key figure in the impeachment inquiry ⁠— has inked a book deal with Simon & Schuster, a source with direct knowledge tells NBC News. Bolton was represented by the Javelin literary agency, whose clients include former FBI director James Comey and the anonymous Trump administration official whose book, "A Warning," comes out next week.







Trump trashes 'sinister' impeachment effort during Atlanta event President Donald Trump on Friday called the impeachment inquiry a "deranged, hyper-partisan impeachment witch hunt, a sinister effort to nullify the ballots of 63 million patriotic Americans." He made the remarks in Atlanta at an event to announce the African American outreach effort by his re-election campaign. "Not happening, by the way," he said of the impeachment effort. "It's failing, it's failing fast, it's all a hoax." On Wednesday, Democrats hold the first in a series of public hearings in their impeachment inquiry; several witnesses plan to testify next week. U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a "Black Voices for Trump" campaign event in Atlanta on Nov. 8, 2019. Jonathan Ernst / Reuters






