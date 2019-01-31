Fire and ice: Wisconsin fire chief covered in ice after battling blaze

The COLD continues to ravage the middle and northeastern portions of the country Thursday, with more records falling this morning.

A new all-time record of minus 29 was set in Moline, Illinois, and it’s minus 33 in Aurora, Illinois, (just outside Chicago) Thursday morning. The state record of minus 36F is now within reach. Another 90 daily cold records could be set today!

Right now, 120 million people across 27 states are under wind chill warnings or wind chill advisories, stretching from the Upper Midwest over to Maine and down to part of North Carolina.

Wind chills will not be quite as cold as Wednesday, but are still absolutely brutal across the Midwest and Northeast. Chicago’s wind chill is back down into the minus 40s this morning.

NYC is hovering around 15 below zero.

Chicago once again won’t rise above zero for their high Thursday. They’ve now been below zero for 48 hours. The forecast for Thursday is minus 4. Over in the Northeast, highs will be in the teens.

Thursday’s high with wind chills

NYC: 17/below zero or near zero

Boston: 16/below zero maybe even into the sub-zero teens

DC: 10/minus 3

Minneapolis: minus 23/minus 23

Chicago: minus 20/minus 37

Friday's high with wind chills

Minneapolis: 20/single digits

Chicago: 23/teens

NYC: 20s/teens

Boston: 20/10

RELIEF IS IN SIGHT!

A potentially record-setting rebound is about to play out across the Midwest and even part of the Northeast, where temps will jump 40-70 degrees between Wednesday and Sunday.