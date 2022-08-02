Map: Track monkeypox across the U.S.

Cases had been recorded in all but two states as of Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 44 states and Washington, D.C., at the end of July and from 14 states and Washington, D.C., at the beginning of June.

In total, the U.S. has reported nearly 6,000 cases since the beginning of May. The total worldwide exceeds 20,000.

According to an NBC News analysis of CDC data, the seven-day average of reported new cases increased from an average of 45 on July 11 to an average of 214 on July 25.

The virus is transmitted primarily through close physical contact. Recent cases are mostly among among men who have sex with men.

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a public health emergency last month. In the last week, California, Illinois and New York state have issued emergency declarations over the continued spread of monkeypox.