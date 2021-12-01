IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Joe Murphy
Joe Murphy is a data editor at NBC News.
Joe Murphy is a data editor at NBC News.
Latest from Joe Murphy
news
/
Data Graphics
5h ago
news
/
Data Graphics
Covid hospitalization hot spots across the U.S., in five charts
Updated daily.
news
/
Data Graphics
9h ago
news
/
Data Graphics
Map: Track coronavirus deaths around the world
Get the latest data on the human cost of this virus. Updated daily.
news
/
Coronavirus
9h ago
news
/
Coronavirus
Coronavirus map: Confirmed Covid-19 cases, per country
Here's how many Covid cases per country have been confirmed. This map is updated daily.
news
/
Data Graphics
9h ago
news
/
Data Graphics
Graphic: Coronavirus deaths in the U.S., per day
More than 800,000 people have died in the U.S. of Covid-19. Track which states are getting hit the hardest and which direction the country's death rate is going. Updated daily.
news
/
Data Graphics
9h ago
news
/
Data Graphics
Tracking new coronavirus cases in hot spots across the United States
From New York to Washington, see the per-day count of new, confirmed Covid-19 cases in each state. Updated daily.
news
/
Coronavirus
9h ago
news
/
Coronavirus
Graphic: See the day-by-day size of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. and worldwide
Track the number of new Covid-19 cases per day around the rest of the world. Updated daily.
news
/
Data Graphics
9h ago
news
/
Data Graphics
Coronavirus in the U.S.: Map of how many cases have been confirmed across the country, by state
U.S. health officials are monitoring for cases in the United States.
news
/
The Data Point
10h ago
news
/
The Data Point
Maps: Hospitals in Arizona, Illinois are at high stress levels. Track the rest of the U.S.
Higher numbers of Covid patients limit the ability of hospitals to provide a full range of services.
news
/
Data Graphics
1d ago
news
/
Data Graphics
Charts: Covid hospitalizations are rising across the country, even in high-vaccination states
The winter Covid surge is fueling increased hospitalizations in high- and low-vaccinated areas.
news
/
Coronavirus
2d ago
news
/
Coronavirus
Omicron spreads across U.S., dashing holiday hopes, putting NHL on pause
The pandemic is resurgent as the omicron Covid variant dashes hopes for a more normal Christmas than last year.
news
/
Coronavirus
2d ago
news
/
Coronavirus
Omicron variant accounts for 73 percent of new Covid cases in U.S.
More than 73 percent of new Covid-19 cases in the country are now caused by the omicron variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.
