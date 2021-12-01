IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Joe Murphy

Joe Murphy is a data editor at NBC News.

Latest from Joe Murphy

5h ago

Covid hospitalization hot spots across the U.S., in five charts

Updated daily.

9h ago

Map: Track coronavirus deaths around the world

Get the latest data on the human cost of this virus. Updated daily.

9h ago

Coronavirus map: Confirmed Covid-19 cases, per country

Here's how many Covid cases per country have been confirmed. This map is updated daily.

9h ago

Graphic: Coronavirus deaths in the U.S., per day

More than 800,000 people have died in the U.S. of Covid-19. Track which states are getting hit the hardest and which direction the country's death rate is going. Updated daily.

9h ago

Tracking new coronavirus cases in hot spots across the United States

From New York to Washington, see the per-day count of new, confirmed Covid-19 cases in each state. Updated daily.

9h ago

Graphic: See the day-by-day size of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. and worldwide

Track the number of new Covid-19 cases per day around the rest of the world. Updated daily.

9h ago

Coronavirus in the U.S.: Map of how many cases have been confirmed across the country, by state

U.S. health officials are monitoring for cases in the United States.

10h ago

Maps: Hospitals in Arizona, Illinois are at high stress levels. Track the rest of the U.S.

Higher numbers of Covid patients limit the ability of hospitals to provide a full range of services.

1d ago

Charts: Covid hospitalizations are rising across the country, even in high-vaccination states

The winter Covid surge is fueling increased hospitalizations in high- and low-vaccinated areas.

2d ago

Omicron spreads across U.S., dashing holiday hopes, putting NHL on pause

The pandemic is resurgent as the omicron Covid variant dashes hopes for a more normal Christmas than last year.

2d ago

Omicron variant accounts for 73 percent of new Covid cases in U.S.

More than 73 percent of new Covid-19 cases in the country are now caused by the omicron variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.