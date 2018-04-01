At the Desk of: Brad Davis

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Brad Davis is the producer of this Friday's episode with Andrea Canning, A Small Town Secret. We sat down with him to get the inside scoop on the report. (Brad's responses have been edited for length and clarity.)

Dateline: How did you come across the case in this Friday’s report?

Brad Davis, Dateline Producer: I’m from Georgia and follow the news there closely. So when headlines last year about a big break in the case popped up, I jumped on the story.

Dateline: Without giving anything away, tell us a bit about the story.

Brad: Tara Grinstead was a beloved teacher and former beauty queen in the tiny town of Ocilla, Georgia. When she suddenly disappeared in October of 2005, the case made national headlines, later inspiring a popular podcast. It became the biggest missing person case in Georgia’s history. Everyone wanted to know: Where was Tara? And when some answers finally came, it would surprise everyone.

Dateline: What was the most unusual location you filmed at for this episode?

Brad: One of Tara’s friends lives on a farm, and I was constantly trying to shoo cows and other animals out of the shots as we were shooting b-roll.

Dateline: What is the one clue we should be on the lookout for?

Brad: Something left on the ground outside Tara’s house.

Dateline: What’s the best thing about working on a story with Andrea Canning?

Brad: Andrea is someone who goes “all-in” on a story and won’t quit until she’s gotten the interviews she wants. Once she has people “in the chair,” she really knows what questions all our viewers want answered.