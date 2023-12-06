Watch the Dateline episode, "The Day Alissa Disappeared" now

17-year-old Alissa Turney was missing. She was last seen in May of 2001 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Her older brother James had been like a second father to her. But James no longer lived at home and he didn’t know where Alissa was.

But he did know she had an aunt in California and Alissa kept in touch with her by phone.

James initially thought Alissa may have gone there to see her.

However, as time went on and there were no sightings of Alissa, it became clear to him that Alissa had not disappeared of her own accord.

Holidays and birthdays passed. One year turned into two, then into many…

Alissa’s missing persons’ file was passed from one detective to another.

Then, seven years after Alissa vanished, a new detective was on the case and he had questions for everyone.

And soon, Alissa’s younger sister, Sarah, took center stage in the fight to get answers.

To find out what happened, watch the full episode, “The Day Alissa Disappeared” on Peacock now.

You can also watch on the NBC app. Or listen on the Dateline podcast.

And check out the Talking Dateline episode with Josh Mankiewicz and Andrea Canning to go behind the scenes of the making of this episode.

After you finish the episode, watch Alissa’s friends and family remember her as an energetic and caring person.

And if you have any information about Alissa’s case, please call 1-800-343-TIPS (8477).