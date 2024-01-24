Watch the Dateline episode, "Family Matters" now  

It all began like a typical vacation in November 2023.

A pair of senior citizens heading to Miami Airport’s international terminal.

Harvey Adelson was a prominent Florida dentist, and Donna his devoted wife.

As they headed to their gate, everything changed in a snap.

A team of federal agents and police officers swarmed the jetway.

They surrounded Donna Adelson, and put her in handcuffs. Then it was off to the Miami-Dade County Jail.

Who exactly was this 73-year-old grandmother?

And how did she find herself in a jumpsuit facing a murder charge?

To answer those questions, you have to go back to the beginning of this epic crime saga.

In the summer of 2014, Florida State University law professor Dan Markel was murdered in his garage.

Dan was the father of two young boys he shared with his ex-wife, Wendi Adelson.

Harvey and Donna are her parents.

Dan’s murder revealed a tale of twisted family ties, centered around his and Wendi’s bitter divorce and a fight for the custody of their two small boys...

