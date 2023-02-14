Watch the Dateline episode “Who Killed Mindy Morgenstern?” now

Mindy Morgenstern was the type of friend everyone needs: A good listener, generous with advice and always willing to stand by her girlfriends.

On the evening of September 13, 2006, Mindy’s friends Toni Baumann and Danielle Holmstrom went out for a few drinks at a bar outside of Valley City, North Dakota.

While they were there, Toni ran into a problem. It was her boyfriend. He didn’t like Toni going out with certain friends -- like Danielle.

When her boyfriend called, Toni came up with a little cover story, said she was hanging out with Mindy, the “good girl” of the group. Her boyfriend was suspicious and asked to speak to Mindy.

So Toni and Danielle headed to Mindy’s apartment. They called her on the way, but she didn’t pick up. When they got there, Toni went up to Mindy’s door. After knocking, she opened the door to see her friend on the floor.

She knew something bad had happened and ran back outside screaming. Neighbors heard the commotion and pretty soon a guy from another floor came to see what was going on.

It was obvious. Mindy Morgenstern had been murdered in the most awful way.

Within hours of Mindy’s murder, college friends, work friends and neighbors gathered outside her apartment building wanting to know what happened.

The little apartment building was turning into a major crime scene. And maybe the answer to the question of who would want to kill Mindy Morgenstern was right there among the gathering crowds.

To find out what happened, watch the full episode, “Who Killed Mindy Morgenstern?” now.

You can also watch on Peacock TV or listen to the podcast.