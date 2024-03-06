Watch the Dateline episode, “A Life Interrupted” now

After a seven-week trial, a jury in New Canaan, Connecticut has spoken.

Michelle Troconis was on trial for conspiracy to commit murder in the case of missing mother-of-five Jennifer Dulos.

Jennifer vanished on May 24, 2019 after returning home from dropping her children off at school that morning.

Suspicion soon fell on her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, with whom Jennifer had been having a contentious divorce and custody battle.

Through their investigation, authorities came to believe Fotis’s girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, and his attorney, Kent Mawhinney, were also connected to what evidence led them to believe was Jennifer’s murder.

In January of 2020, Fotis Dulos was charged with Jennifer’s murder. Troconis and Mawhinney were each charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Troconis faced additional charges of tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.

All three denied having anything to do with Jennifer’s disappearance. Jennifer’s body has never been found.

Fotis Dulos died following a suicide attempt later that month, after getting word that he was due at an emergency court hearing to address a discrepancy with the $6 million bond he had posted.

Troconis went on trial in January of 2024. On March 3, the jury delivered its verdict after just over two days of deliberations.

