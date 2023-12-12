Watch the Dateline episode, "Open Desert" now 

It’s a parent’s worst nightmare, not being able to reach their child.

No texts, no calls, and silence becomes torture.

Usually, your child walks in the door, perfectly fine.

Except sometimes, they don’t.

Jim Ujlaky from Elko County, Nevada knows that horror. It has not left him since Sunday, March 8th, 2020.

His daughter, Britney, had not called him as she normally did to check in.

He called her again and again, but there was no answer.

And when Jim arrived home that day, Britney was nowhere to be found.

Her phone was off, and it could not be tracked.

Jim started to panic, and called 911.

The Elko County Sheriff’s office fielded Jim’s call, and searched the area where Britney’s phone had last pinged, off a road past Spring Creek High School.

They conducted a search, but it was a difficult area to survey — a vast desert landscape.

Soon, it seemed like all of Elko County was searching for Britney.

Where had she gone?

