Watch the Dateline episode, “The Ultimate Betrayal” now

Tahereh Ghassemi always had one goal in mind.

She wanted to move to the United States.

She wanted better things for her family. For herself.

It took years, but that day finally came. She traveled from Iran all the way to Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

She had a nice house there, where she lived with her 38-year-old son, Hamed. She was living the American dream.

She and Hamed would have dinner together often.

But not on April 11th, 2015.

That night, Hamed blew off dinner with his mother. Instead, he met his friends for dinner and drinks.

When he came back home, he found a pot of rice cooking on the stove -- but no sign of his mother.

He turned off the stove and went on with his night, thinking his mother may have been spending the night with a friend.

But Tahereh didn’t come back the next day, either. Hamed called her friends -- none of them had any idea where she might be.

She wasn’t at home. She wasn’t with her friends.

Where was Tahereh?

