Illinois parents desperately searching for son Logan Dunne, who escaped from a Peoria hospital nearly three months ago

“Logan’s Army will continue to pray and look for him until he is found,” Heather Dunne told Dateline. “We are not giving up.”

Logan Dunne Heather Dunne

Heather’s son, 32-year-old Logan Dunne, is a cardiac sonographer and an active outdoorsman with a big family who loves him. “He is adored by his nephews and nieces,” Heather said. “And he is very close to his family.” She described Logan as a hard worker who always put in overtime at his job.

But Logan has been missing since June 2, 2023.

He was last seen that Friday morning at 5:30 a.m. when he escaped from Carle Health Methodist Hospital in Peoria, Illinois.

Logan had been admitted as a patient at the hospital on Monday, May 29. His parents, Heather and Brian, told Dateline that they brought him to the hospital to receive treatment for bipolar disorder. They added that Brian also has Type 1 Diabetes.

Logan Dunne exiting Carle Health Methodist Hospital

“We called every day,” Brian Dunne told Dateline. “Somebody — family members, couple of friends — called every day, called the hospital to talk to him, ask how he’s doing.” However, according to the Dunnes, each time they called, the hospital was “unable to confirm or deny” that Logan was a patient.

They said they always received the same reply until the morning of Friday, June 2. They called around 8:00 a.m., but this time, Heather said something was different.

“I was put on hold for quite a while, which in the past, it’s like, nobody was ever put on hold,” Heather told Dateline. “My name and number was taken. I was told that a clinician would call me later in the day, and that never happened.”

Dateline spoke with Lieutenant Bryan Sylvester of the Peoria Police Department, who said that their office received a call from Carle Health Methodist Hospital on the morning of Friday, June 2, to report a missing patient and that they dispatched officers to search the surrounding area.

According to Heather and Brian, that same day officers also visited Logan’s home in Brimfield, Illinois, which is about 20 minutes away from the hospital. “I got a text message from [a] neighbor saying, ‘Hey, the county police are in Logan’s driveway,’” Brian said. The Dunnes assumed it was a follow up visit to the 29th when Logan had originally been brought to the hospital. They explained that law enforcement usually accompanies counselors to a scene “because they don’t know what kind of situation they’re getting into,” Brian said.

As a result of that assumption, the Dunnes said they continued to call the hospital throughout the weekend of June 2, unaware that Logan was actually missing. According to the Dunnes, when calling the hospital, the response went back to what they said they had been hearing all week long -- that the hospital was unable to confirm or deny if Logan was there.

It wasn’t until Monday, June 5, that the Dunnes would learn that their son was not at the hospital.

“A family friend called us — whose son is a police officer in Peoria and saw Logan’s name on a report and called his dad and told him that, ‘Hey, he escaped,’ — and then that friend called us,” Brian said. “So we went down to the Peoria Police Department and filed a missing persons report.”

Logan with parents Brian and Heather Dunne Heather Dunne

The Peoria Police Department confirmed that the missing persons report was filed by Logan’s parents on Monday, June 5.

By Wednesday, June 7, the Dunnes decided they needed to go down to the hospital themselves to try and get some answers. “So we went to the hospital on Wednesday, June 7, just to the information desk. Told the young lady we weren’t getting any answers, could we speak to a nurse,” Heather said. “So one of the charge nurses came down and spoke to us, and she was in shock that we had not seen or heard from Logan.”

Dateline reached out to Carle Health Methodist hospital for comment and received an email response from their public relations manager, Brittany Simon. “I can share that we’re aware of the public reports concerning Logan Dunne and our thoughts are with him and his family at this difficult time,” she wrote. Citing state and federal laws, Simon noted that the hospital is “limited in what we can disclose publicly” about Logan’s case. “Patient safety remains our highest priority,” Simon stressed. “And we continuously strive to offer compassionate, quality care while respecting privacy regulations.”

Logan has not been seen since that morning he left the hospital. The Peoria Police Department, as well as Logan’s parents, told Dateline that there have been several potential sightings since then, but none of those sightings has been confirmed.

On June 10, Logan’s family and friends organized a search. They were joined by Tri-County Search and Rescue and Illinois Emergency Management. There were several other searches of the areas surrounding Peoria during the subsequent two weeks. Both the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office and the Peoria Police Department used several methods to search these areas, including K-9 and drones, but nothing of note was found. On June 12, the Peoria Police Department posted to Facebook about Logan’s case including his last known location and his physical description.

The fact that Logan has Type 1 diabetes increases the urgency to find him. “I think we were two weeks out, and we were basically in panic mode as parents because he didn’t have any insulin,” Brian told Dateline.

The Dunnes turned to the online community for support. On June 16, they created the Facebook group “Find Logan Dunne.” The group consists of more than 2,500 members all dedicated to helping bring Logan home. “We’re just forever grateful for social media,” Heather said. “There’s so many people who love him and we just want to find him.”

Logan Dunne Heather Dunne

Logan’s parents told Dateline they are not giving up — and neither are the members of the “Find Logan Dunne” group. “It’s comforting and reassuring just to know that as we approach week 12, there are so many people who are still out there, thousands of sets of eyes that are just looking on a daily basis,” Heather said.

Logan is about 5’10” with a muscular build. He has longer, shaggy reddish-brown hair. When he was last seen, he had a beard and was wearing blue jeans, a blue T-shirt, and Adidas sneakers with black stripes.

If you have any information about Logan’s disappearance, please contact the Peoria Police Department at 623-773-8311.