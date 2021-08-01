IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Afghan latest
Missing in America
Missing in America
Search underway for missing Salt Lake City man
Missing in America
Family, friends rally together to find missing Hampton University alum months after he vanished from Richmond area home
Missing in America
Husband charged with murder week after deputies locate body of missing North Carolina woman
Missing in America
$10K reward offered for information that leads to whereabouts of missing California campground owner
Missing in America
Body found in wooded area of Sampson County identified as North Carolina woman missing since June
Missing in America
Police have 'pretty much 100% covered' area where missing California runner could be as search enters fourth week
Missing in America
Body matching description of missing woman recovered from creek in Philadelphia
Dateline Archive
Search for missing Pennsylvania woman intensifies two weeks after she disappeared after leaving friend's house in Philadelphia
Dateline Archive
Former tenant charged in 'brutal murder' of missing 72-year-old Virginia woman Emily Lu
Dateline Archive
Skeletal remains found in Ballona Wetlands identified as a 32-year-old woman who vanished in 2020: LAPD
Dateline Archive
California authorities name Larry Millete 'person of interest' in disappearance of his missing wife Maya Millete
Dateline Archive
Skeletal remains found in Ballona Wetlands during search for California woman missing since December
Dateline Archive
Search widens for at-risk L.A. county man reported missing from Agoura Hills
Dateline Archive
Fairfax County police identify person of interest in disappearance of 72-year-old Emily Lu
Dateline Archive
Search intensifies for field geologist last seen leaving job site in Buckeye, Arizona in June
Dateline Archive
Disappearance of Missouri teen still a mystery nearly two decades after she went missing from public pool in July 2004
Dateline Archive
Body found in February identified through DNA as missing New Mexico woman two years after she disappeared; boyfriend charged with her murder
Dateline Archive
Catskill woman found safe in Maryland three months after she was reported missing
Dateline Archive
Husband wanted for questioning in disappearance of North Carolina woman arrested on felony larceny charges following multi-county car chase
Dateline Archive
Foul play suspected in woman's disappearance after groceries found in driveway at Virginia home
Dateline Archive
Search continues for Tennessee man who disappeared without a trace in early May
Dateline Archive
$2,500 reward offered for information on whereabouts of 20-year-old man missing from Waterford, Michigan
Dateline Archive
Connecticut woman missing more than a year found alive, recovering in hospital
Dateline Archive
Disappearance of New Mexico woman still a mystery five years after her car was found at the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge
Dateline Archive
L.A. woman reported missing after going to conference in Ohio last month
Dateline Archive
Search continues for missing Indiana teenager Aaliyah Ramirez believed to be in danger
Dateline Archive
Human remains discovered near college campus in Dallas identified as missing businessman Alan White
Dateline Archive
Man missing for nearly two weeks from downtown Portland, Oregon found dead in Willamette River
Dateline Archive
Man faces murder charge in disappearance of missing mom Leila Cavett
Dateline Archive
Body of National Guardsman Juan Muñoz discovered in the Río Grande River nearly three months after he went missing in New Mexico
News
Reward offered for information leading to whereabouts of Oregon man missing nearly two weeks from downtown Portland
News
Search continues for Detroit mother of two missing since March