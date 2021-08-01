IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Missing in America

Latest NBC News Videos

Dateline Archive

Disappearance of Missouri teen still a mystery nearly two decades after she went missing from public pool in July 2004

Body found in February identified through DNA as missing New Mexico woman two years after she disappeared; boyfriend charged with her murder

Catskill woman found safe in Maryland three months after she was reported missing

Husband wanted for questioning in disappearance of North Carolina woman arrested on felony larceny charges following multi-county car chase

Foul play suspected in woman's disappearance after groceries found in driveway at Virginia home