Sister hoping for new clues in January disappearance of young North Dakota mother Jemini Posey  

“We just want her home,” Jade Frier told Dateline.

Jade’s younger sister, Jemini Posey, has been missing for over a month. The 21-year-old was last seen on January 7, 2024, in Fort Totten, North Dakota.

Jade told Dateline that she and her family are members of the Spirit Lake tribe and grew up in Devil’s Lake, North Dakota. “It’s a smaller, quieter town,” Jade said. “If you’re into fishing, hunting, those types of things, it’s a good place to be.”

Jemini and Jade Jade Frier

Jade describes her sister as outgoing. “She wasn’t afraid to speak her mind. She has a lot of acquaintances, a lot of friends,” Jade said. “She just recently had her baby. Her baby is 8 months old.”

Jade told Dateline that Jemini loved being a mother to her daughter, Amani. “She was really excited to have a baby,” she said. “At a younger age, she was told she wouldn’t have children and then she got pregnant with Amani — she was pretty excited.”

Jade said that Jemini had recently moved to Fort Totten and was living with her boyfriend, Amani’s father, not far from Devil’s Lake. “I think about a month, they might have had their apartment, and then this happened,” Jade said.

Jemini Posey Jade Frier

Jade told Dateline she last saw her sister on January 3 back at their mother’s home in Devil’s Lake. “She actually brought all her stuff home,” she said. “She was going to move home from out there and then ended up going back.”

Jade said she got a concerning call from Jemini’s boyfriend’s grandmother on Tuesday, January 9. She told her that no one had seen Jemini since the 7th. “She was concerned about Jemini and [the] baby saying, ‘We’ve had [the] baby for so many days — since Sunday,’” Jade recalled.

Jade said Jemini’s boyfriend told police that he last saw Jemini leaving their apartment on Sunday, January 7. “He was playing his [video] game and she got up and said she was going to leave and that her friend was there to get her and she’d be back later,” Jade recalled. “She left and he didn’t see who picked her up.”

Dateline reached out to Jemini’s boyfriend for his recollection of the day’s events but has yet to receive a response.

Jade said their family immediately started calling Jemini’s friends. “So, we questioned the friends that she’d been hanging around at the time, and they are saying, ‘No, we didn’t see her,’” Jade told Dateline.

Jemini and her daughter, Amani Jade Frier

Jade said it is extremely unusual for her sister to just disappear. “She wouldn’t just up and leave,” Jade said. “She’s never left Amani like that. She would have called.”

But Jemini never called.

On Thursday, January 10, Jemini’s mother reported her missing.

The FBI is investigating Jemini’s case. Dateline reached out to them for the latest update on the investigation but was told it was an active investigation and they could not comment at this time.

Jade told Dateline that several searches have been done for her sister. “Lissa Yellowbird came with her dogs. We searched. We went through homes,” Jade said.

Lissa Yellowbird’s niece, Carla, disappeared in 2016. Dateline covered Carla’s case in the episode ‘The Secrets of Spirit Lake.’ Lissa played a pivotal role in finding out what happened to her niece and she continues to help look into other missing Indigenous women.

“We’ve never experienced something like this in our community. It was helpful having her kind of there to guide us,” Jade said of Lissa.

Jade said they have received help from their entire community. “We had cops, firefighters, community members, local -- other people coming in from off the reservation,” Jade said. “We searched off the reservation.”

But there was no sign of Jemini.

Jemini Posey Jade Frier

“I have so many scenarios in my head just thinking, ‘What could have happened?’” Jade said. “’Was she with a friend? Was she drinking? Did she wander off somewhere? Did she freeze?’”

But Jemini’s family has yet to get any answers.

For now, Amani is staying with her mother’s family. “We have this little girl, and she’s OK. We just want her home now,” Jade told Dateline. “She can come home, and we’ll be here.”

Jemini is 4’7” and weighs 120 lbs. She has an infinity sign on her right ankle and I-XIII-MMXX on her right collarbone.

Anyone with information about Jemini’s disappearance is asked to call the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).