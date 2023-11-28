Meet Josh Mankiewicz, Correspondent for Mortal Sin

Josh Mankiewicz is a correspondent for Dateline NBC, the longest running primetime show in NBC history. He began reporting for the newsmagazine in February 1995, and since then, he has contributed a mix of breaking news stories, news analysis, investigative reports to the broadcast. Since 2020, Mankiewicz has reported for the #1 podcasts Dateline: Missing in America, Motive for Murder and Internal Affairs.

Mankiewicz has reported on a variety of stories for the newsmagazine, including the 25th anniversary of the O.J. Simpson bronco chase, the Jonestown massacre, and Jon Benet Ramsey investigation. Mankiewicz also championed an examination into television news’ coverage of high profile missing person cases and the role race plays in story selection, making Dateline the first network news program to take on the controversial issue. Additionally, he was a part of Dateline’s 2019 induction into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.

Prior to joining Dateline, Mankiewicz served as a correspondent for Fox Broadcasting Company’s newsmagazine Front Page. Before he joined Fox Broadcasting, Mankiewicz was a political reporter for KCAL-TV, Los Angeles from 1991 to 1993. There he covered all elections and state and local politics.

Mankiewicz also worked as political correspondent for WCBS-TV, New York where he covered local, state and national elections from 1986 to 1991. While he was there, he was a regular contributor to the station’s weekly political magazine broadcast, Sunday Edition.

From 1982 to 1986, Mankiewicz was a correspondent with ABC News. From 1983 to 1986, he covered 11 southern states for all network broadcasts and frequently contributed to Good Morning America, This Week with David Brinkley and ABC Weekend News. Before 1983, he covered Miami and south Florida for the network and was also assigned to Beirut, Israel, El Salvador and Nicaragua. From 1977 to 1980, he served as a reportorial producer based at the ABC News Washington bureau, where he covered Capitol Hill, concentrating on the House of Representatives. He also reported on and traveled with the 1980 Kennedy, Connally and Mondale campaigns.

From 1980 to 1982, Mankiewicz was a reporter with WJLA-TV, Washington, D.C., where he specialized in politics and also reported on the return of American hostages, the closing of the Washington Star and the Washington Post/Janet Cooke Pulitzer Prize controversy.

Mankiewicz is on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @JoshMankiewicz.