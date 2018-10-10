GOP official slammed for saying 'lesbian Indian' Democrat to be sent back to 'reservation'

Fellow Republicans are condemning a local GOP official's social media attack that says a Native American congressional candidate in Kansas would be "sent back packing to the reservation."

The Kansas City Star reports that in the same Facebook message, Republican precinct committee member Michael Kalny of suburban Kansas City also called Democratic candidate Sharice Davids a "radical socialist kick boxing lesbian Indian." He sent the message Monday to the president of a local Democratic women's group.

Davids is an LGBTQ lawyer and member of the Wisconsin-based Ho-Chunk Nation running against Republican Rep. Kevin Yoder in the state's 3rd Congressional District. She also has fought mixed martial arts bouts.

Yoder's spokesman and Kansas GOP Executive Director Jim Joice repudiated Kalny's remarks. Kalny did not return a telephone message Wednesday seeking comment.

According to the Kansas City Star, Johnson County Republican chairman Mike Jones confirmed that Kalny resigned his post Wednesday.

“He reflected an apologetic attitude and didn’t want to bring negative attention on the party or candidates running in this area,” Jones told the paper.

If Davids defeats Yoder on Nov. 6, she will be the first openly LGBTQ member of Congress from Kansas and the first female Native American elected to Congress, according to the Victory Institute, which trains and supports LGBTQ political candidates.

