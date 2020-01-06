Police release gruesome details in Michigan Grindr slaying

Police have released the gruesome details in the Christmas-week slaying of gay hairstylist Kevin Bacon, whose body was found on Dec. 28 at the Michigan home of suspect Mark Latunski. Latunski was charged with murder and mutilation last week in connection with Bacon’s death.
Bacon, 25, was last seen on Christmas Eve, when he told his roommate he was leaving to meet a man he had connected with on Grindr, the popular gay dating app. Later that night, the roommate received a text from Bacon saying he was having fun and might not make it home that night. When Bacon did not appear at his parents’ house on Christmas Day, he was reported missing.
Court documents obtained on Monday by NBC affiliate WILX revealed what police discovered when they found Bacon's body in Latunski's home in Morrice, Michigan, 23 miles from Bacon’s home outside the city of Flint.
Detectives testified that they found Bacon hanging naked from the ceiling, with rope wrapped around his ankles. Latunski, according to their testimony, confessed to killing Bacon by stabbing him with a knife in the back and then slitting his throat. Police also testified that Latunski admitted to mutilating and consuming part of the body.
Latunski, 50, is not a stranger to authorities. According to WILX, police responded to a bizarre incident at his home just a month before Bacon’s grisly murder.
On Nov. 25, police reportedly went to Latunski’s home when a 29-year-old man wearing only a leather kilt was seen running from the house with Latunski chasing him, according to WILX. A neighbor reportedly said the partially nude man had blood on his face and was screaming for help. The man, however, declined to press charges, and a police investigation determined no crime had been committed.
Latunski was also charged with kidnaping in 2013 for allegedly taking two of his four children from his ex-wife. Those charges were dismissed after several competency hearings, according to WILX.
Latunski, who is being held without bond, is expected to appear in court on Jan. 8.