Wendy Williams slammed for saying 'gay men should stop wearing our skirts and heels'

Wendy Williams was slammed for saying "gay men should stop wearing our skirts and our heels" on an episode of her daytime talk show that aired Thursday.
During the Hot Topics segment of "The Wendy Williams Show," she asked who in the audience would be celebrating Galentine's Day, the Valentine's Day alternative popularized on the NBC sitcom "Parks and Recreation."
"If you’re a man and you’re clapping, you’re not even a part of this," Williams said. "You don’t understand the rules of the day. It's women going out and getting saucy and then going home. You’re not a part."
“I don’t care if you’re gay," Williams said, adding that gay men don't menstruate every 28 days. "You can do a lot that we do, but I get offended by the idea that we go through something you will never go through."
Williams went on to say: "And stop wearing our skirts and our heels," which some interpreted was a dig at "Pose" star Billy Porter.
Representatives for Williams and her show declined to comment Thursday.
Her remarks were met with swift backlash online.
"I say this as someone who once made a (very, very, very small) name for himself writing takedown pieces about celebs who said homophobic (and other stupid) sh--," one Twitter user wrote, "— but @WendyWilliams is just a mess and really isn’t worth your rage and it’d be better spent on someone/thing worthier."
Another tweet said: "@WendyWilliams really? What sort of ignorance is coming out of your mouth regarding gay men wanting to be women!! Really Wendy?"
“#WendyWilliams going on an anti #trans rant for no good reason. Whining about periods as though periods are what's most important about women," someone else tweeted. "Sorry, Wendy. You’re not the decider of who can be a woman. Every person gets to decide who they are."
Later in the broadcast, Williams said she stands by what she says on her show.
“I tell you every day, and I mean this and I’m going to keep drilling it in your mind: It is so scary coming out here and sitting here by myself with my loose mouth and my slick humor,” Williams said. “And, you know, I’m by myself. I can’t blame anybody but me.”
"I say it and I mean it," she added.