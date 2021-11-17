Moderna asks FDA to authorize its Covid booster for all adults

The drugmaker Moderna asked the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday to expand emergency use authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine booster to all people ages 18 and older.

Moderna's booster shot is currently authorized for people 65 and older, those living in long-term care facilities, as well as adults with underlying medical conditions or who are at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus because of their job. It's given six months after the second dose of the primary vaccination series.

Full coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

The move comes as the FDA is expected to soon authorize Pfizer's booster shot for all adults. If the Moderna booster is also authorized, booster shots would be available to all adults in the United States.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group is scheduled to meet Friday to discuss Pfizer’s booster shot for people ages 18 and older.

Moderna's booster is given at a half dose of the primary vaccination series: 50 micrograms versus 100 micrograms.

Follow NBC HEALTH on Twitter & Facebook.