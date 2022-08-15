Map: These states lag in polio vaccinations

Poliovirus was recently found in wastewater in three New York counties, including New York City. One case of paralytic polio was confirmed in an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County, which health officials say means the virus is likely circulating undetected.

“For every one case of paralytic polio identified, hundreds more may be undetected,” New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said on Friday.

Polio vaccines are required for children entering kindergarten in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, though states allow medical exemptions and, in some cases, religious or philosophical exemptions as well.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends four doses administered at specific intervals between the ages of 2 months and 6 years. The vaccine protects against severe disease in 99% of children who get the recommended doses, the CDC said.