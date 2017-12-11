Vigorous exercise can slow Parkinson’s

Intense exercise can slow the progression of Parkinson’s — enough so patients can notice the difference, researchers reported Monday.

It’s the latest study to show that exercise benefits patients with Parkinson’s, and in this case, shows that patients shouldn't be shy about pushing themselves and getting sweaty.

In fact, the harder they pushed, the better they did, the team reported in the Journal of the American Medical Association’s JAMA Neurology.

"We gave them a proper workout," said Daniel Corcos, a professor of physical therapy at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, who helped lead the study.

"If you have Parkinson's disease and you want to delay the progression of your symptoms, you should exercise three times a week with your heart rate between 80 to 85 percent maximum. It is that simple.”

Related: Pineapple Pesticide Linked With Parkinson's

It’s clear that exercise is good for Parkinson’s patients, said Dr. Lisa Shulman, who does her own experiments on exercise and Parkinson’s at the University of Maryland.

“The evidence is really very strong at this point. There is sufficient evidence now to warrant a general recommendation,” said Shulman, who was not involved in this study.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed How Patients Are Using Cycling to Slow Down Parkinson's autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/917498947693" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Parkinson’s symptoms include tremor, rigid muscles and problems with movement. While early treatment can delay the worst symptoms, people almost always get worse. About 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson's disease each year and about a million Americans have Parkinson’s now.

No medical therapy can cure Parkinson’s and while exercise was always shown to help people feel better, it was not generally accepted as a true therapy until recently.

Now teams are trying to find out how much exercise helps and just which symptoms it affects. Doctors say they’d be thrilled just to slow the inevitable worsening of the disease and if they can freeze progression of reverse symptoms, that would be a home run.

Needs to be high intensity

Corcos and colleagues say the most intense exercise appears to have at least temporarily frozen symptoms in many of their volunteers.

"The earlier in the disease you intervene, the more likely it is you can prevent the progression of the disease," Corcos said in a statement.

"We delayed worsening of symptoms for six months,” he added. “Whether we can prevent progression any longer than six months will require further study."

Related: Walking Helps Parkinson's

They worked with 128 patients with early stage Parkinson’s. They randomly assigned them to either moderate exercise four days a week, intense exercise four days a week, or no additional exercise.

It’s important to randomly assign people, because it’s possible people who voluntarily exercise more or harder also have different symptoms or less severe disease.

The vigorous exercise group were pushed on a treadmill, with the researchers increase speed and incline until the volunteers were at 80 to 85 percent of aerobic capacity, meaning they were breathing hard and probably sweating, also.

"This is not mild stretching. This is high intensity,” Corcos said.

The moderate group were pushed to 60 to 65 percent of capacity, which feels like exercise but doesn’t get the heart pumping as hard.

Maximum heart rate is based on age and there’s a formula for calculating exertion. “An estimate of a person's maximum age-related heart rate can be obtained by subtracting the person's age from 220,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

The maximum heart rate of a 50-year-old person is 170 beats per minute, so 80 percent of that is 136 beats per minute and 60 percent is 102 beats per minute.

Related: Gut germs affect Parkinson's

For some people, a brisk walk will get them to the 80 percent level, while others may need to be running or walking up a steep incline.

The team also assigned people to exercise four days a week with the hope they would actually do it three days a week, for six months. They did indeed get about three days of week of exercise in both groups.

To determine if patients got better or worse, the researchers used the Unified Parkinson’s Disease Rating Scale. The volunteers were on average at about 20 on the scale, which measures 31 different areas of mood, activity levels and motor skills. Patients score from 0-4 on each and thus the most severe possible score is 124.

After six months, those in the high intensity group were still at about 20, on average. Those taking moderate exercise worsened very slightly — about 1.5 on average, which in any single person would not be noticeably worse. Those who did not exercise worsened by three points on average, which is enough for someone to notice, says Shulman.

Shulman did a similar experiment. She found that no matter how intense the exercise, almost all patients who exercised walked faster.

Related: Parkinson's patients dance away their symptoms

“This was counter to our hypothesis. We thought the higher-intensity group would improve the most,” she said.

Shulman and Corcos agree — exercise isn’t just a feel-good thing that Parkinson’s patients can do as a soft, complementary activity. It’s actual medical treatment.

"We are stopping people from getting worse, which is significant, particularly if we catch them early in the disease," Corcos said.

“It's part of the idea that exercise is medicine."