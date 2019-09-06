Breaking News Emails

PROGRAM 7 - Climate in Crisis: The Fire

Part Two of the Climate in Crisis initiative, these films highlight the catastrophic impact of wildfires and how communities throughout the world are tackling a shrinking water supply and major droughts.

Fire in Paradise

Directed by Drea Cooper and Zackary Canepari, USA. On the morning of Nov. 8, 2018, a seemingly small fire broke out in Butte County, California near the town of Paradise. Over the course of a few short hours, the Camp fire grew into the country’s deadliest wildfire in over a century, killing 85 people and destroying Paradise. Through first-hand footage of the disaster and personal interviews with survivors and emergency responders, Fire in Paradise vividly retells the terrifying survival stories from that day.

Scenes from a Dry City

Directed by François Verster and Simon Wood, South Africa/USA. What happens when a major metropolitan area runs out of water? In Cape Town, South Africa, residents fear the arrival of “Day Zero,” when the city’s taps will be shut off.

