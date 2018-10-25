Tweet the Press: Texas Tribune D.C. Bureau Chief Abby Livingston

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By NBC News

Texas Tribune Washington D.C. Bureau Chief Abby Livingston joined this week's "Tweet the Press" for a deep dive into the top political questions in the Lonestar State.

The clash between Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke has drawn national attention thanks to the prolific fundraising numbers and recent polls that show O'Rourke the first Democrat with a fighting chance for a Senate seat in a while.

But there are a handful of interesting House races here too, ones where the fate of the Republican incumbents will primarily rest on whether suburban voters turn out in droves to support the Democrats.

