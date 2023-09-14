IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    ‘No indication’ Hunter Biden tax charges will be dropped after indictment, says fmr. U.S. attorney

Meet the Press

‘No indication’ Hunter Biden tax charges will be dropped after indictment, says fmr. U.S. attorney

NBC News Correspondent Ken Dilanian and fmr. U.S. Attorney Carol Lam discuss federal prosecutor’s indictment of Hunter Biden on three gun-related charges.Sept. 14, 2023

