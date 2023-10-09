IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press

Hamas attacks mark Israel’s ‘greatest losses’ since 1948, says Amb. Dennis Ross

05:45

Israel's response to this weekend's attacks from Hamas could be "very different" to recent tactics it has taken, and could even include reoccupying Guzman, says Amb. Dennis Ross. "Nothing like this has ever taken place since 1948, so there will be a serious investigation into how did this happen," Ross said.Oct. 9, 2023

Best of NBC News

