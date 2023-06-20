Pres. Biden says 'I'm very proud of my son' in response to Hunter Biden charges

When asked about charges against Hunter Biden, the president told reporters that he is “very proud of [his] son.” NBC News Senior National Political Reporter Sahil Kapur, former Sen. and CNBC contributor Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.) and former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-Penn.) join Meet the Press NOW’s roundtable to discuss.June 20, 2023