WASHINGTON — It’s August, a hot summer is winding down and out in the Western United States water has become a big concern. The flow and levels in the Colorado River have become so low that this week the federal government announced a Tier 2a water shortage which requires Arizona, Nevada and Mexico to reduce their use of water from the river by 7% to 21% in 2023.

But the bigger story is the long-term impact of the water shortage out West, where agricultural needs and growing populations are bumping into a decades-long drought — and where it feels like large-scale changes are coming.

It’s hard to overstate the importance of the Colorado River Basin in the Southwest.

Water from the river and its tributaries serve roughly 40 million people in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. It supports $1.4 trillion in annual economic activity — agricultural and other commerce.

And the area is currently going through a 23-year drought as dry as any period in the last 1,200 years.

The impacts can be seen across the region where dry riverbeds mark the landscape and formerly productive farmland sits unplanted due to inadequate irrigation. The size of the problem is apparent at the massive reservoirs designed to capture the flow of the Colorado, Lake Mead and Lake Powell. Those man-made lakes are keys to the survival of the region and if their water levels get too low, they will not be able to generate electricity for homes and businesses.

How low are those lakes? Consider Lake Mead on the border of Arizona and Nevada.

The lake’s level is down about 160 feet from where it was in 2000. And its July elevation of 1,040 feet was the lowest it had been since April of 1937. That’s when the reservoir was still being filled up. If the lake gets to an elevation of 950 feet, the dam will no longer be able to produce hydroelectric power.

The story is just a dire at Lake Powell on the Arizona-Utah border. It currently sits at an elevation of about 3,533. The lake needs to be at a minimum elevation of 3,490 to be able to generate power.

There are a lot of drivers in these numbers. On top of the drought, the higher temperatures of recent years lead to more evaporation. But it’s hard to ignore the impact of growing population numbers. The seven states fed by Colorado River Basin are all growing and many are adding people at a rate faster than the national average.

The area is also home to some big and fast-growing metro areas, including Albuquerque, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Diego and Tucson, which all draw water from the Colorado River Basin.

As a group, the counties that hold those cities grew a little faster than the national average, 7.6% versus 7.4% respectively. But the big impact can be seen in the overall population numbers. By 2020, those counties had 1.6 million more people in them than they did in 2010.

That’s a lot more faucets, showers and spigots tapping a limited supply of water that’s been hit by a drought and that has impacts that will likely extend beyond watering lawns or filling pools.

For instance, most of the water from the Basin — an estimated 70% — goes to agriculture. When it’s winter in the north, a lot of the produce at your local supermarket comes from farms in the southwest. And as water becomes more scarce, it’s going to become more difficult to farm in the area. That means less farmland, fewer farms and possibly higher prices for produce.

Furthermore, there’s no reason to expect these cities are going to suddenly stop growing. They’ll likely add more population in the next decade and that would only add to the challenges in the area.

If the population growth in those counties over the past decade continues for the next 10 years, the problem only deepens.

By 2030, those counties would have another 1.9 million in population drawing off the water that comes from the Colorado River Basin.

That’s an estimate, of course. No one can say for sure how the population of these places will grow and change, but, considering the current state of the basin, any additional growth is going to create new pressures on an already over-taxed system.

This week’s action by the federal government shows the pressures are already building. And, climate change skeptics aside, the trend lines on water and population in the area suggest we are only at the beginning of a set of long, hard discussions about this issue in the southwest. And in Washington, where decisions about resources will be made.