Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 2.21.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* On the eve of Nevada's presidential caucuses, the latest Emerson poll shows Bernie Sanders well positioned to win another contest, leading the field with 30%. Pete Buttigieg was second with 17%, followed by Joe Biden at 16%. Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, and Tom Steyer all also reached double digits.

* And speaking of early nominating races, a week from tomorrow South Carolinians will hold their primary, and a new Winthrop University poll shows Biden leading Sanders in the state, 24% to 19%. Steyer, interestingly enough, was in third place with 15%.

* With just 11 days remaining before the Super Tuesday primaries, here's a striking tidbit: "[N]either former Vice President Joe Biden nor former Mayor Pete Buttigieg had invested in a single Super Tuesday commercial as of Thursday night, according to ad tracker Kantar/CMAG."

* Speaking of Super Tuesday races, the latest Monmouth University poll found Sanders leading Biden in California, 24% to 17%, followed by Michael Bloomberg at 13% and Elizabeth Warren at 10%.

* In general-election polling, Quinnpiac's latest report found Donald Trump trailing each of the leading Democratic contenders in Michigan and Pennsylvania -- two states the Republican president won in 2016 -- though Quinnipiac also found Trump leading the 2020 Dems by healthy margins in Wisconsin, which Trump also narrowly won.

* The Bloomberg campaign faced quite a bit of pushback yesterday after it released a manipulated video from Wednesday night's presidential primary debate.

* Speaking of this week's debate, the event was apparently a hit with viewers, with nearly 20 million people tuning in to watch. According to the Associated Press, the debate "attracted more viewers than any Democratic nomination contest ever."

* And with an eye on Colorado's closely watched U.S. Senate race, let's not overlook the fact that Donald Trump was in the Rocky Mountain State last night, where he told supporters that Sen. Cory Gardner (R) has been "with us 100%. There was no waver.... There was no waver with Cory." Gardner is the only incumbent GOP senator running in a state Trump lost, and it's likely Colorado voters will be hearing last night's quote again.