Breaking News Emails
For over a year, the Houston Independent School District has been under the threat of takeover by the state. According to a 2015 Texas law, if a school has been on the “improvement required” list for five or more consecutive years, the Texas Education Agency has to either close the school or replace all nine members of the district’s school board. HISD currently has four schools that have been on this list, and the results for the 2018-19 school year will determine next steps. What would the potential state takeover mean for HISD, and what’s being done to support the students and teachers in these schools?
Though much of the focus has been on the four schools that may prompt the HISD takeover, there are 280 schools in HISD alone, and 900,000 students in Harris County. What’s more, according to local education nonprofit Good Reason Houston, 65 percent of jobs require some kind of education beyond high school, but only 21 percent of students earn a postsecondary credential.
The good news is that there are a number of efforts underway by the education, nonprofit and business communities to improve these numbers. What does the research and evidence say about the best school environment and tactics to enable student success, and how can we apply that to the reality on the ground, which often involves limited resources and budgets? What factors truly need to be in place in order to improve outcomes for all students and prepare them for the workforce - not just in struggling schools, but all across the area?
Many of the challenges these schools are facing are not unique to Houston, and various school improvement strategies have been tested throughout the country. Are there lessons from other cities facing similar issues that can be applied to Houston schools?
This panel will examine efforts throughout the Houston area to help prepare all students for life and career. We’ll look at some bright spots where improvement efforts have been successful, as well as what it takes to both help increase the quality of schools and support and engage students along the way.
This discussion will be featured in the “NBC News Learn Presents: Education Now” live event in Houston, TX on September 24. The full event will be livestreamed here -- stay tuned for updates.