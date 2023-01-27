Dylan Mulvaney shares facial feminization surgery results

Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender creator known for her "Days of Girlhood" TikTok series, posted her "face reveal" on Friday following her recent facial feminization surgery.

Mulvaney, who has 10.3 million TikTok followers, said she had facial feminization surgery on Dec. 16. It typically "encompasses a broad range of procedures to change the shape of the face to look feminine," according to Mayo Clinic. In recent weeks, Mulvaney has shared updates regarding her healing process, while also teasing her "reveal."

“I’m so happy, and it’s still me, it's just a little bit softer of a version,” Mulvaney said in an Instagram Reel on Friday. “And I just hope that all trans and nonbinary people can get the gender-affirming resources that they need because this is life-changing and sometimes life-saving.”

The video, captioned “Facial feminization part 1” features Mulvaney in two different outfits dancing and posing as orchestral music plays in the background. She blows a kiss to her followers before addressing them directly.

Mulvaney also posted a follow-up Instagram on Friday, captioned “PART 2- the actress,” in which she shared several black and white photos of her from a recent photoshoot.

Representatives for Mulvaney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mulvaney has been documenting her transition for nearly a year. She previously said she created her series “because of the unspoken shame of being newly trans.”

Last year, Mulvaney was tapped by social media news outlet NowThis News to interview President Joe Biden about trans rights. The interview made her a target of anti-transgender rhetoric from a number of Republican lawmakers, including Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.

But Mulvaney has continued to post about her journey, sharing in a TikTok earlier this month that one of her 2023 goals is to learn more about feminism and activism.

“I just want to learn more this year because I think I got thrown into this activist role before I was ready," she said. "And I want to make sure that I have all the tools and resources that I can and take the backseat and really learn and know what’s going on."

In Friday’s posts, Mulvaney thanked her followers, many who shared their support and excitement for the creator in the comments section.

"Thank you so much for supporting me," Mulvaney said in her video. "And we've got so much to catch up on. I love ya."