Turkish president says he's bothered by U.N. decor that resembles 'LGBT colors'

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan complained this week that he was uncomfortable with the use of what he described as “LGBT colors” at the United Nations, which is decorated this week with bright colors promoting the Sustainable Development Goals.

Erdogan said he would have liked to discuss it with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Turkish media reported on Thursday. Turkey’s government — led by Erdogan and his Islamist-rooted AK Party — has toughened its stance on LGBTQ freedoms.

“One of the issues that bothers me the most ... is that when entering the United Nations General Assembly, you see the LGBT colors on steps and other places,” Erdogan was quoted as saying by broadcaster Haberturk and others.