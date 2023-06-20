'The Stroll' puts trans sex workers on the map of NYC's queer history

At nearly 60, Egyptt LaBeija is a living legend among New York City’s drag ball community. One of the leaders of the famed House of LaBeija drag family, her performance career has spanned more than 35 years, and she has graced stages, screens and books around the globe.

Still, when director Kristen Lovell asked LaBeija if she would share a less celebrated side of her past — her years spent doing sex work along West 14th Street at the top of Manhattan’s Meatpacking District — for a new documentary, LaBeija eagerly agreed.

“I was actually honored, because, well, I lived through it, and here I am,” she said. “It made me who I am today.”

Egyptt LaBeija at the New York premiere of "The Stroll." Mettie Ostrowski

That documentary, “The Stroll,” reveals the tough, often bleak and somehow still strongly uplifting stories of transgender sex workers who walked West 14th Street during its hustling heyday from the 1980s to the 2000s, when it earned the nickname “the stroll.” The film, co-directed by Lovell and Zackary Drucker ("Transparent," "The Lady and the Dale"), debuts Wednesday on HBO and Max.

The narratives of the documentary’s subjects — which were deftly augmented by archival photos, videos and animation — helped the powerful film pick up the U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Clarity of Vision at its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

“It’s important to be open, because if you’re not open, people don’t get it,” LaBeija said of sharing her story so frankly. “You have to tell them what it was you went through, because if you sugarcoat it, it doesn’t make sense.”

“This isn’t sugarcoated,” she added. “It tells the hardcore truth of what we went through.”

About a dozen subjects are intimately interviewed in the film, each sharing harsh stories of police harassment, patron violence and public marginalization from their years on the stroll, in an era when sex work was one of the few survival mechanisms open to trans women.

“Why I’m still alive and healthy, I don’t know,” LaBeija admitted. “I went through a lot with the police, with the dates — they kind of act crazy. You get guys that just walk around trying to rob you. There’s a lot of trauma that you had to go through just to get up to make some money to survive.”

For Lovell, sharing and preserving the stories of the stroll and cementing their place in queer history was an especially personal mission, since she herself worked there for several years and is still in regular contact with many other women who did, too.

“It was such a shared experience,” Lovell said. “We all experienced violence. We all experienced incarceration. We were all there at a particular point in time.”