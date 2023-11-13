Bobby Berk announces departure from Netflix’s ‘Queer Eye’

“Queer Eye” co-host Bobby Berk has announced that he will be exiting the Netflix reality show after the upcoming Season 8.

Berk shared the news on social media Monday morning. He has hosted Netflix’s reboot with Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France since it launched in 2018. Season 8 will premiere on Jan. 24, 2024, and take place in New Orleans. Netflix also renewed “Queer Eye” for a Season 9 in Las Vegas.

Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, and Karamo Brown in episode 601 of "Queer Eye." Netflix

Bobby Berk, Chris Baker in episode 608 of "Queer Eye." Ilana Panich-Linsman / Netflix

Karamo Brown, Dr Jereka R Thomas-Hockaday, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, and Antoni Porowski in episode 604 of "Queer Eye." Ilana Panich-Linsman / Netflix

“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that Season 8 will be my final season on ‘Queer Eye,’” Berk wrote. “It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with ‘Queer Eye’ is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon.”

“Queer Eye” has won 10 Emmy awards, including five straight wins for outstanding structured reality program from 2018-2022. Berk served as the interior design expert and transformed many lucky contestants’ homes during the show’s run.

“We appreciate the heart and dedication Bobby Berk brought to ‘Queer Eye’ over eight amazing seasons. He will always be a member of the Fab Five family and we wish him the very best,” said ITV Entertainment, Scout Productions and Netflix in a statement.

For more from NBC Out, sign up for our weekly newsletter.