Demi Lovato says ‘Cool for the Summer’ is about a relationship she had with a famous woman

Demi Lovato is getting candid about one of her biggest hits.

During an appearance this week on “The Howard Stern Show,” Lovato, 31, said her 2015 LGBTQ anthem “Cool for the Summer” is about a relationship she had with a famous woman back in the day.

The song talks about the joys of having a secret summer fling with someone of the same sex or as she notes, your exact “body type.”

In the song, Lovato sings, “Got a taste for the cherry, I just need to take a bite.”

Although the singer revealed she had a particular person in mind for the tune, Lovato remained tight lipped about the person’s identity and told Stern that she never told her love interest that she wrote the song about her.

“I’m in a relationship now and I feel like that would be inappropriate,” Lovato said.

The singer said she “missed the moment” to tell the person about the song when it first came out. “I should have told them back then,” she said before adding that she’s sure “people are going to wonder now.”

As for “Cool for the Summer,” Lovato said she released the hit song before she “came out as bisexual.”

In 2021, Lovato later described herself as pansexual, saying she was attracted to both men and women and “anything” in between.

“I’m so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was, like, super closeted off,” she said on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.

While speaking with Stern, Lovato said she was scared to come out because she “grew up in a Christian home and was kind of traumatized in that area.”

But when she told her stepfather that she was into girls, she said she was surprised by his relaxed reaction.

“When I came out, my dad was like, ‘Yeah, you have a song called ‘Cool for the Summer,’” she recalled him saying, noting that he was already aware of her sexual orientation. “I was like, ‘OK. That was really easy.’”

Lovato said her mother also had similar reaction.

“She was just like, ‘I just want you to be happy,” the singer recalled, before adding that most of her fears about her parents not being supportive were simply unwarranted.

“I built it up in my head,” she said.

