‘Heartstopper,’ ‘9-1-1 Lone Star’ and ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ among GLAAD Media Awards nominees

This year’s nominees for the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards reflect a particular emphasis on works that center and empower trans and nonbinary people as the community faces a record number of bills aimed at restricting their rights.

GLAAD released its list of nominees Wednesday, days after the group received the Governors Award at the 2023 Emmy Awards ceremony. The advocacy nonprofit group has honored and highlighted films, television shows, journalism and other media for decades that represent and uplift the experiences of LGBTQ people.

It wrote in a news release that many of the awards’ categories include a significant number of featured trans and nonbinary characters.

As many as 10 television shows nominated across several GLAAD categories featured trans representation, including “9-1-1 Lone Star,” “The Chi” and “Doctor Who.” Five of the 10 video games nominated for outstanding video game included trans and nonbinary characters, such as “Baldur’s Gate 3” — a critically acclaimed role-playing fantasy game which swept the 2023 Game Awards — and “Thirsty Suitors.”

GLAAD added that a significant number of nominees this year are queer people of color, as well as queer, lesbian and bisexual women. Many LGBTQ music artists of color were nominated for awards, including Billy Porter, Ice Spice and Janelle Monáe. Additionally, over half of the film nominees included prominent queer, female characters, such as “Anyone But You,” “The Color Purple” and “Shortcomings.”

Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD’s president and CEO, said in a statement that it’s important to recognize and celebrate LGBTQ talent and leaders during a time when the community is under attack.

“For 35 years, the GLAAD Media Awards has provided the global stage for LGBTQ creators, alongside industry talent and leaders to be celebrated and supported,” she said. “Amid a summer of union strikes across Hollywood, the stakes have never been higher to maintain the progress of LGBTQ visibility and representation across all media, from film, television, music, journalism, publishing and more.”

This year’s GLAAD Media Award nominations feature 310 nominees across 33 categories, including 30 Spanish-language nominations across four Spanish-language categories.

NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News, was recognized with 19 nominations across its entertainment and news properties. Its nominations included the MSNBC documentary “Serving in Secret: Love, Country, and Don’t Ask Don’t Tell” and an NBC News article titled “From drag bans to sports restrictions, 75 anti-LGBTQ bills have become law in 2023,” among others.

This year’s ceremonies will take place in Los Angeles on March 14 and in New York City on May 11. The full list of nominees is available on the GLAAD website.

