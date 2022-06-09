Rebel Wilson says she's in a relationship with a woman

In the midst of LGBTQ Pride Month, Rebel Wilson announced she is dating a woman.

On Thursday, the 42-year-old actor shared an Instagram post beside her new love with the caption: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”

She added a series of heart and rainbow emojis, and the hashtag #loveislove.

Her post didn’t share how she identifies.

The woman tagged is Ramona Agruma, an entrepreneur and brand ambassador based in Los Angeles.

Wilson’s team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In 2020, Wilson dated Jacob Busch, who is approximately 11 years her junior. The couple made their red carpet debut in September 2020 after months of being rumored to be together. Busch’s family founded the Anheuser-Busch brewing company.

In February 2021, a rep for the “Pitch Perfect” star confirmed to that Wilson and Busch went their separate ways. The confirmation of the couple’s split came shortly after Wilson appeared to address her relationship status in an Instagram post.

“Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh,” she wrote, adding the hashtag #single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!

However, it appears Wilson is single no more.

This story first appeared on Today.com.

