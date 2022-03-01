Zoë Kravitz says she 'interpreted' Catwoman as bisexual in 'The Batman'

Selina Kyle/Catwoman is often depicted as bisexual in the comics, but the character’s LGBTQ sexuality has never crossed over onto the big screen in iterations of the character played by Eartha Kitt, Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry and Anne Hathaway. Zoë Kravitz is the latest actor to take on the role of Catwoman, starring opposite Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne in “The Batman.” Kravitz recently told Australia’s Pedestrian that she interpreted her Catwoman as bisexual in the film.

During one scene of “The Batman,” Selina Kyle enters her apartment in search of her friend Anika. Selina calls Anika her “baby,” a somewhat vague descriptor that leaves open the possibility that their relationship is more than just platonic.

When asked by Pedestrian if this scene was meant to spotlight Selina’s bisexuality, Kravitz answered, “That’s definitely the way I interpreted that, that they had some kind of romantic relationship.” She then said “I agree” after the reporter expressed happiness over a film finally portraying Catwoman as bisexual.

The film's director, Matt Reeves, told Pedestrian the film is "very true to the character of Selina Kyle."

“She’s not yet Catwoman, but all the elements of how she’s going to become Catwoman are there," he said. "And in terms of her relationship with Anika, I spoke to Zoë very early on and one of the things she said which I loved was that: ‘She’s drawn to strays because she was a stray and so she really wants to care for these strays because she doesn’t want to be that way anymore, and Anika is like a stray and she loves her.'”

Reeves added, “So I don’t think we meant to go directly in that way, but you can interpret it that way for sure. She has an intimacy with that character and it’s a tremendous and deep caring for that character, more so than a sexual thing, but there was meant to be quite an intimate relationship between them.”

“The Batman” opens in theaters nationwide March 4.

